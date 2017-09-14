Gaslight Festival Parade happening Thursday night in Jeffersonto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gaslight Festival Parade happening Thursday night in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Gaslight Festival Parade gets underway in Jeffersontown on Thursday night.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Jeffersontown Commons Shopping Center. It will end at Watterson Trail & College Drive.

This year's parade will include marching bands, antique cars and equestrian units.

The Gaslight Festival runs through Sunday and features music, food, arts and crafts vendors and a car show.

