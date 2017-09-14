Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit ramp from I-65N to close Thursday night - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit ramp from I-65N to close Thursday night for maintenance work

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you normally use the Muhammad Ali Blvd. ramp to exit Interstate 65 North in downtown Louisville, you'll need to plan a detour tonight.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ramp to Muhammad Ali Boulevard (Exit 136C) will be closed to allow for tree trimming and mowing by maintenance crews.

The ramp closure is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.