BOZICH | First check of The Brohm Effect at Purdue and WKU

The Jeff Brohm Effect will be a storyline during this college football season -- at Purdue as well as at Western Kentucky.More >>
We had a lively chat session on the Wednesday before ESPN's second visit to Louisville in two years for College GameDay.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.More >>
Trinity and St. Xavier held their spots as the unanimous 1-2 picks in the WDRB High School Football Top 10, but PRP, Christian Academy, Silver Creek and Ballard moved up.More >>
After Florida International was forced to cancel its trip to Bloomington this weekend because of Hurricane Irma, Indiana replaced FIU with Charleston Southern, a game that will be played Oct. 7.More >>
Bigger deal for Louisville football: College GameDay visit for the Florida State game last season or the trip here this Saturday for the Clemson game?More >>
Disrespect angles for the Clemson-Louisville game; Can the Cards block the Tigers' defensive front; Baker Mayfield is a (fill in the blank); Rick Bozich presents the Monday Muse.More >>
Western Kentucky's offense stalled Saturday night and the Hilltoppers lost at Illinois 20-7.More >>
