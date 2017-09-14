Iconic Louisville car dealer changing name, location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iconic Louisville car dealer changing name, location

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic Louisville car dealership now has a new name and will soon have a new location. 

Tafel Motors broke ground Thursday on a new state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz dealership in eastern Jefferson County off Old Henry Road. The 9-acre facility will replace the Tafel location in St. Matthews, which opened in 1980.

The new dealership will include a 14,000 sq. ft. an inventory of more than 300 vehicles, and 35 service bays.

Tafel is also changing its name to Mercedes Benz of Louisville.

