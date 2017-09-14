After more than a year of construction, New Albany Kroger doubles in size

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

Coroner's office reveals cause of death for amateur MMA fighter who died after Louisville match

The Kroger off of State Street in New Albany has doubled its size with a $20 million expansion.

“I’m used to 12 or 15 aisles,” Wilma Orndorff said. “This is huge, but I like it.”

When Orndorff first walked into her Kroger on Thursday, she got a little turned around.

“I did get lost,” she said. “Where am I at?”

It was so big a sales associate gave her a map so she could find her way. The grocery store has been a work site for more than a year, but on Thursday, the 24-year-old State Street Kroger looks brand new, what the company calls a Marketplace.

“We had an addition on the pharmacy side of the store, and then we had an addition on the other side of the store,” store manager Mark Zoll said.

There's a wider variety of produce, meat, seafood and deli items than the former Kroger.

Like other renovated Kroger stores, the New Albany store will have specialty departments like apparel, a Murray's Cheese Shop, expanded sushi selection and a new soup and salad bar.

“We have Murray's Cheese, we have a [drive through pharmacy called] Little Clinic Health care facility, we have an expanded Starbucks and we have a bistro area that we didn't have previously,” Zoll said.

For the shoppers who don't like browsing every aisle like Orndorff, Kroger's online shopping service Clicklist starts at the New Albany Plaza store on Thursday, Sept. 21.

As the store doubled, so did the number of employees to nearly 300 people.

Zoll said the next store to be made into a big Marketplace will be in Jeffersonville.

