Adopted daughter of former LMPD officer accused of incest wants him to stay behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The adopted daughter of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer claims he's getting a slap on the wrist for rape.

Samantha Killary says her adopted dad, Sean Jackman, molested her for years as a child, while he was still on the force.

LMPD charged the retired lieutenant with sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in Sept. 2015.

Killary is now fighting possible plea deal. She says her father would only have to serve two years of the 50 he's currently facing if convicted at trial. She's appealed to the Attorney General's office, the judge and now the public.

"It makes me feel like it's less important," she said. "It makes me feel like my experience and struggles I've been through are not as serious, I guess, as they felt to me."

The prosecutor and Jackman's attorney both declined to comment.

A hearing in the case that was originally scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.

