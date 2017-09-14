Portion of Louisville's Main Street to remain closed as crews co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portion of Louisville's Main Street to remain closed as crews continue repairs on collapsed sewer pipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Main Street will be closed for several more weeks as crews continue to work on a collapsed sewer pipe.

The cave-in happened on Aug. 30. Since then, Main Street has been closed between Clay Street and Jackson Street. Hancock Street has also been closed between Billy Goat Strut Alley and East Washington Street.

MSD says crews are now working on what's called a "pump around." It's basically a temporary sewer system to get rid of water around the collapsed section.

"It's going to be an extensive work requirement that requires that the road remain closed during the interim," said Tony Parrott, executive director of MSD. "And eventually, over time, we will get one lane open."

MSD says the part of the sewer that collapsed was installed in 1948.

A spokesperson says the section of pipe that broke carries one-third of the wastewater that's generated in Metro Louisville.

