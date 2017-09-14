Indiana couple accused of beating 7-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana couple accused of beating 7-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Williams and Coral Mahnken (Source: Indiana State Police) Daniel Williams and Coral Mahnken (Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested in Sullivan County, Indiana, Thursday morning after police say they threw a 7-year-old girl against kitchen cabinets, hit her in the head, and whipped her buttocks.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 31-year-old Daniel Williams and 33-year-old Coral Mahnken were arrested Thursday morning. Williams is the father of the child and Mahnken is the stepmother.

Police say that, from Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10, Williams and Mahnken became upset with the 7-year-old and beat her.

The probable cause affidavits for both suspects describe some of the abuse. According to court documents, Williams grabbed her, shook her, whipped her buttocks and struck her in the face.

Mahnken allegedly threw her against kitchen cabinets, causing her to hit her head.

Both suspects are charged with battery of a person less than 14 years of age. They are both currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

The child has been removed from the home and is now in the care of other family members.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.