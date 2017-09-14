Indiana couple accused of beating 7-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested in Sullivan County, Indiana, Thursday morning after police say they threw a 7-year-old girl against kitchen cabinets, hit her in the head, and whipped her buttocks.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 31-year-old Daniel Williams and 33-year-old Coral Mahnken were arrested Thursday morning. Williams is the father of the child and Mahnken is the stepmother.

Police say that, from Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10, Williams and Mahnken became upset with the 7-year-old and beat her.

The probable cause affidavits for both suspects describe some of the abuse. According to court documents, Williams grabbed her, shook her, whipped her buttocks and struck her in the face.

Mahnken allegedly threw her against kitchen cabinets, causing her to hit her head.

Both suspects are charged with battery of a person less than 14 years of age. They are both currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

The child has been removed from the home and is now in the care of other family members.

