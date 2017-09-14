Louisville Metro Council sets Nov. 1 date for council trial of D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council sets Nov. 1 date for council trial of Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has decided when it will begin a dramatic council trial that could lead to the removal of embattled councilman Dan Johnson, but council members still have major decisions to make.

The council itself will serve as judge and jury -- and its first decision, after much debate, is to begin the council trial on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Johnson was in attendance Thursday afternoon as the Louisville Metro Council discussed his case. He is facing numerous claims of ethical violations, including misconduct and neglect of duty. He's accused of of grabbing the backside of council member Jessica Green and exposing his backside to an aide to council member Angela Leet.

Among the decisions the council must make before the council trial begins is whether to even hold it. Johnson is asking the council to drop the charges and agree to censure him instead of removing him.

“Councilman Johnson has represented the people of 21st District for practically all of his adult life, for the last 25 years. They keep returning him,” said Johnson’s attorney Thomas McAdam after the meeting. “He has a lot of respect for city government. He has a lot of respect for this council. He wants to, in the spirit of compromise, give them an opportunity to prevent what’s going to be a rather painful process.”

But Deborah Kent, the attorney for the Metro Council committee that formally charged Johnson said she doubts the councilman will avoid a trial.

“I don’t see why the Council Court would consider this when every other opportunity that the councilman has been given to resolve this, to accept responsibility, to apologize with some level of sincerity, he has ignored those opportunities,” Kent said.

There are other issues that need to be resolved as well, including the question of whether or not council members who are called as witnesses will also be allowed to take part in the rest of the hearing.

Also, it's still not clear how many votes will be required to find Johnson guilty. Will it take two-thirds of the entire Metro Council, including Johnson himself and the five members of the charging committee, or two-thirds of the 20 remaining members of the Council Court?

Those issues and more must be resolved before the council trial begins on Nov. 1.

