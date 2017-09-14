Census: Poverty in Louisville declined in 2016 to pre-recession levels

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.More >>
A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.More >>
Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.More >>
Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.More >>
The child has been removed from the home and is now in the care of other family members.More >>
The child has been removed from the home and is now in the care of other family members.More >>
Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.More >>
Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.More >>
The temporary hold will last six months.More >>
The temporary hold will last six months.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
The city's public art commission held its first meeting Wednesday as it reviews hundreds of works of public art for pieces that can be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, discrimination or slavery.More >>
The city's public art commission held its first meeting Wednesday as it reviews hundreds of works of public art for pieces that can be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, discrimination or slavery.More >>
Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”More >>
Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”More >>
Preliminary figures show the arena board would pay less over the next decade, but starting in 2030 the debt service would be higher than current levels.More >>
Preliminary figures show the arena board would pay less over the next decade, but starting in 2030 the debt service would be higher than current levels.More >>
The movement to bring down statues linked to Confederate leaders and officers -- in Louisville and elsewhere in the state -- has raised a series of questions about how history is remembered in public spaces.More >>
The movement to bring down statues linked to Confederate leaders and officers -- in Louisville and elsewhere in the state -- has raised a series of questions about how history is remembered in public spaces.More >>
A long-running debate over the Davis monument was rekindled after white nationalists rallied this month in Charlottesville, Va., to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
A long-running debate over the Davis monument was rekindled after white nationalists rallied this month in Charlottesville, Va., to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>