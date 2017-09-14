Give for Good Louisville campaign expected to benefit more than 600 organizations

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

Coroner's office reveals cause of death for amateur MMA fighter who died after Louisville match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Thursday afternoon, the city-wide Give for Good Louisville fundraiser had raked in more than $2 million, and there were still hours left for latecomers to donate.

The annual Give For Good Louisville event brings almost all of the city's non-profits to the table, pulling out all the stops to promote a one-day online campaign. Donors have the opportunity to bolster charities that benefit everyone and everything from amputees, to animals, to athletics, to the arts. The event is expected to benefit more than 600 organization in Louisville and raise more than $4 million.

Billy Parker is a member of the Moving Forward Limb Loss Support Group, a group that works with amputees -- and one of the non-profits that Give for Good Louisville donors can support.

"We bring amputees and their caretakers together to get them back out there -- get them out in the public and get them active," Parker said.

Inside the Line is another organization that donors can give to.

"We offer tutoring, mentoring, and we also offer training -- athletic training -- for student athletes," said Robert Harris, who represents Inside the Line.

The fundraiser even keeps some children on their toes -- in the Louisville Ballet.

"Sometimes we go into schools and teach the children, and a lot of the kids take ballet classes," said Alynn Sherman, a dancer for the Louisville Ballet.

With so many non-profits in Louisville, many who were at tables at the Give for Good Louisville showcase at 4th Street Live! were asking donors to go a little deeper, giving not just of their money, but of their time.

"I'd really encourage you to do a little more," said Tara Bassett, spokesperson for Bridgehaven Mental Health Services. "Get involved, volunteer, and see the places you are actually giving to."

One group at the showcase rescues pugs. A group at another table promotes home birth. One group works with youth and another plants trees. Stop at almost any table and you hear a personal tale of how these dollars make a difference.

For Keenan Beckhart, who was recovering from an addiction to pain pills and heroin, help came from The Healing Place.

"It's so important to me because I know it works," Beckhart said. "It gave me my life back."

Beckhart spent 10 months at The Healing Place, and donations helped to pay the bill.

"I'd gotten into a car wreck and almost killed myself and my small child in the car," Beckhart said. "I had nothing left -- nowhere to go -- and lost everything."

Now, Beckhart is on staff at The Healing Place. There's gratitude behind each gift -- Beckhart said The Healing Place raised $1,000 last year, and hopes to raise $35,000 this year.

Reitz, who also represents Moving Forward, said last year, the charity raised $1,000.

"Which was excellent for us," Reitz said.

The donation campaign continues through midnight Thursday.

