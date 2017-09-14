Visitors in awe at world's only ventriloquist museum located in Kentucky

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maple Avenue in Fort Mitchell is the epitome of suburbia. There are little cottages and some old two-story houses with neighbors who know you and your family.

But there's one property there though that's not like the rest, a place where something is always watching.

"It's so many faces and eye balls," Lisa Sweasy said.

Sweasy is talking about the world's only ventriloquist museum in Fort Mitchell. Vent Haven Museum is a spot dedicated to the history and artists behind ventriloquism.

Charles Berger started the place in his garage. He bought his first puppet, named Tommy Baloney, while in New York on a business trip. Soon, a fascination sprung to life.

"This is just a hobby that got crazy out of control," Sweasy said.

What started as a garage full of dolls continued in another room, then a second building, followed by a third.

Berger passed years ago, and the museum is now a non-profit organization. Sweasy demonstrates some and shows off every one of the 900-plus puppets there. It delights tourists who make their way to northern Kentucky every year.

"People come here from all over the world specifically to see this, and I think that's amazing," she said.

The excitement around ventriloquism dwindled after popular acts on Ed Sullivan and kid's shows like Lamb Chop years ago. That is, until recently.

The two major events to help with a resurgence have been Jeff Dunham's career and TV talent shows.

Vent Have has a historic past, a promising future for fun and entertainment in Kentucky ... no strings attached.

"It's just too captivating," Sweasy said.

The museum is open from May through September. You must make an appointment to take a tour. The last open house of this season is Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved