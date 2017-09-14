ESPN College GameDay crew assembles set and issues rules for fans ahead of Saturday's show at U of L

ESPN College GameDay crew assembles set and issues rules for fan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ESPN College GameDay crew is officially in Louisville. 

Semis are parked. Stages have been constructed. The show football fanatics crave is just hours away from hitting the air.

"It's fantastic for our fan base, and it's so well deserved," U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich said Thursday.

ESPN is expecting a big line to form at 4 a.m. Saturday outside their set near Grawemeyer Hall on U of L's campus.

"To be able to have it in the Belknap campus, right in the middle of the oval, I think that's a great location for it," Jurich said.

There are going to be hundreds of people trying to get their 15 seconds of fame, so you're going to need to be prepared.  

You won't be allowed in the televised crowd if you have the following: 

  • Bags 
  • Backpacks 
  • Purses
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Dry erase boards 

Parking the car could also be a challenge. A parking lot on Third Street south of Eastern Parkway between campus and Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will be open Saturday morning only. About 600 parking places will be available, and they're going to go fast. 

Meanwhile, students on campus are wondering which celebrity is going to be on stage come showtime.

"I've heard possibly Teddy Bridgewater, Rick Pitino, possibly Jennifer Lawrence," said Joe Rush, a U of L fan.

"Wild Thoughts" singer and Louisville native Bryson Tiller's name has also been floating around. He is in town this week for a concert at the KFC Yum! Center. Layla Ali hit the GameDay stage last year.

ESPN will open the gates for fans around 5 a.m. Saturday.

