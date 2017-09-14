ESPN College GameDay crew assembles set and issues rules for fans ahead of Saturday's show at U of L

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ESPN College GameDay crew is officially in Louisville.

Semis are parked. Stages have been constructed. The show football fanatics crave is just hours away from hitting the air.

"It's fantastic for our fan base, and it's so well deserved," U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich said Thursday.

ESPN is expecting a big line to form at 4 a.m. Saturday outside their set near Grawemeyer Hall on U of L's campus.

"To be able to have it in the Belknap campus, right in the middle of the oval, I think that's a great location for it," Jurich said.

There are going to be hundreds of people trying to get their 15 seconds of fame, so you're going to need to be prepared.

You won't be allowed in the televised crowd if you have the following:

Bags

Backpacks

Purses

Pens

Pencils

Dry erase boards

Parking the car could also be a challenge. A parking lot on Third Street south of Eastern Parkway between campus and Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will be open Saturday morning only. About 600 parking places will be available, and they're going to go fast.

Meanwhile, students on campus are wondering which celebrity is going to be on stage come showtime.

"I've heard possibly Teddy Bridgewater, Rick Pitino, possibly Jennifer Lawrence," said Joe Rush, a U of L fan.

"Wild Thoughts" singer and Louisville native Bryson Tiller's name has also been floating around. He is in town this week for a concert at the KFC Yum! Center. Layla Ali hit the GameDay stage last year.

ESPN will open the gates for fans around 5 a.m. Saturday.

