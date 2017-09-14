Louisville-based senior living company sends help to Florida in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-based senior living company sends help to Florida in wake of Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers from Louisville-based Atria Senior Living are in Florida helping more than 600 displaced seniors.

The company's assisted living homes in Tampa, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville all had to be evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. They were moved to a hotel in Orlando. 

Twenty volunteers from the company's headquarters in Louisville  took a  bus down to Orlando Tuesday to help out the seniors with whatever they need. 

"We're coordinating care and food and programming for 600-plus people," said Ronda Watson with Atria. "That takes a lot to pull together."

A silver lining for the seniors is that actress Kristen Bell is staying at the same hotel. She's been hanging out with the seniors, calling bingo and joining them for meals.

It even made national news when video surfaced of her entertaining them with songs from Frozen.  

Related Stories:

UPDATE | Death toll rises to 8 after Hurricane Irma knocks out power at Florida nursing home

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.