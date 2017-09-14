Equifax hack spurs lawsuit from Louisville firm

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police say suspect led 6 officers on foot chase after escaping Louisville Metro Corrections

Police say suspect led 6 officers on foot chase after escaping Louisville Metro Corrections

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

Land sold for Veterans Crossing shopping center used to build Clarksville rail-to-trail path

Land sold for Veterans Crossing shopping center used to build Clarksville rail-to-trail path

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.

LMPD: Suspect held at gunpoint by Louisville homeowner during burglary

LMPD: Suspect held at gunpoint by Louisville homeowner during burglary

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Criminals hacked into major credit bureau Equifax and could now have your personal information. And now a Louisville law firm filed the first class-action lawsuit in Kentucky against the company.

Jones Ward PLC is suing after a security breach was discovered on July 29.

Equifax says 143 million Americans were affected and had personal information like social security numbers or birth dates accessed.

Attorney Alex Davis said the company should not have hesitated to announce the breach.

“One of the things people are most outraged about is that Equifax knew that this was a problem for weeks and weeks, and they didn’t notify people,” Davis said.

Equifax said the information was accessed between mid-May and July. The company stopped the intrusion and hired a firm to conduct an independent review.

In a video on the Equifax website, Chairman and CEO Rick Smith apologized to the people affected.

“This is clearly a disappointing event and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do," Smith said. "I deeply regret this incident."

Davis said Equifax is falling short on making things right.

"They've offered a free credit monitoring service, but in order to participate in that credit monitoring service, they rely on these people, some of whom aren't even customers, to divulge more personal sensitive information," Davis said.

Equifax has created a special website with more information about the breach where you can see if your information was accessed.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.