Equifax hack spurs lawsuit from Louisville firm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Equifax hack spurs lawsuit from Louisville firm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Criminals hacked into major credit bureau Equifax and could now have your personal information. And now a Louisville law firm filed the first class-action lawsuit in Kentucky against the company.

Jones Ward PLC is suing after a security breach was discovered on July 29.

Equifax says 143 million Americans were affected and had personal information like social security numbers or birth dates accessed.

Attorney Alex Davis said the company should not have hesitated to announce the breach.

“One of the things people are most outraged about is that Equifax knew that this was a problem for weeks and weeks, and they didn’t notify people,” Davis said.

Equifax said the information was accessed between mid-May and July. The company stopped the intrusion and hired a firm to conduct an independent review.

In a video on the Equifax website, Chairman and CEO Rick Smith apologized to the people affected.  

“This is clearly a disappointing event and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do," Smith said. "I deeply regret this incident."

Davis said Equifax is falling short on making things right.

"They've offered a free credit monitoring service, but in order to participate in that credit monitoring service, they rely on these people, some of whom aren't even customers, to divulge more personal sensitive information," Davis said.

Equifax has created a special website with more information about the breach where you can see if your information was accessed.

