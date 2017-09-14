As development booms in Jeffersonville, city council puts hold on new gas stations

One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville leaders have put a city-wide hold on new gas stations.

“We don't want to be a city of gas stations,” Councilman Ed Zastawny said.

Council recently enacted a six-month moratorium on new gas station development permits.

“With all the development in Jeffersonville, we found that a bunch of gas stations wanted to come to the same corners," Zastawny said. "And we thought that's a problem."

So over the next six months, council members will look at zoning codes to spread out the businesses.

“We're trying to manage gas stations in a responsible way and trying not to have all gas stations congregate in same areas with high density,” he said.

Council will also limit how many are at a given corner.

“No more than two gas stations at any given corner," Zastawny said. "Then the nearest gas station from there would be at least one mile away."

And during this time, city leaders are also thinking about the future like if or when a gas station closes down.

“It's just not easy to turn a gas station property into something else,” Zastawny said. “And then there's always concerns after the gas stations close down about contamination.”

If a gas station company already has its development permit, it will still be allowed to build over the six-month period.

