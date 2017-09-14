Drunken outburst at Elizabethtown BBQ restaurant allegedly causes damage and injures owner

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.

The owner of Sonny Boy's Backyard BBQ in Elizabethtown was punched in the face and his shoulder was separated when he confronted one of the suspects, Winston Banks and Corey Meadows..

"We did not serve anyone any alcohol. They came in that way," owner Russell Tucker said. "Pretty much went straight into the bathrooms and started destroying stuff."

Workers heard a loud commotion from the men's room. That's when Tucker went to check it out.

"There was stuff thrown everywhere, and one of them was standing on top of the commode when I walked in," he said. "Broken pipes on the sink, the urinal is busted, the sink tank is loose now."

It caused over $900 in damage with water leaking where fixtures were ripped from the wall.

When Tucker tried to stop Banks, police said the 24-year-old attacked the restaurant owner.

"Both the individuals were heavily intoxicated," said Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Denham.

Police said both suspects blew a .14, nearly twice the legal limit. Denham said Tucker likely helped keep other customers safe.

"The manager's actions probably prevented something further from happening," he said.

Police said they've never been called to the restaurant before.

As Tucker recovers from his injuries, his BBQ joint is back to business as usual.

"I've have been put off work for a couple days, but when you own your own place, that really doesn't happen," Tucker said. "You just make do with what you've got and get things done."

Banks is facing assault, criminal mischief and public intoxication charges. He's being held in the Hardin County Jail, on a $5,000 cash bond.

Meadows was charged with public intoxication and released.

