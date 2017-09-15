Vintage motorcycles are the main event at Kentucky Kick Down - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vintage motorcycles are the main event at Kentucky Kick Down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vintage motorcycle enthusiasts will enjoy the Kentucky Kick Down festival.

The festival's main event is a vintage bike show. There's also live music, a Miss Kentucky Kick Down contest, stunt show, food trucks, and pool tournament.

Friday, there's a meet and greet for riders at Barret Bar.

The Kentucky Kick Down festival is Saturday from 12:00 to 10:00 pm on Barret Avenue between Oak and Kentucky streets in Louisville.

Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

