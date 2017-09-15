Fire on London subway being investigated as "terrorist incident" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire on London subway being investigated as "terrorist incident"

Posted: Updated:

LONDON -- London's Metropolitan Police says a fire on the London subway has been declared a "terrorist incident."

The force says counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where "a number" of people have been injured.

Passengers reported an explosion in a carriage of the train shortly after 8 a.m., during the morning rush hour. Several people appeared to have burn injuries.

Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen. London ambulance services said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station, and police advised people to avoid the area in southwest London.

A commuter whose train had just stopped there, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets."

Aerial footage later showed other commuters being evacuated along the elevated track.

The ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched to the above-ground subway station.

The incident comes as tensions are high in London, which has been struck repeatedly by extremist attacks this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

