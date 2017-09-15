Churchill Downs, Keeneland partnering to build 2 new racetracks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs, Keeneland partnering to build 2 new racetracks in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Initial rendering of the proposed Corbin facility Initial rendering of the proposed Corbin facility
Initial rendering of the proposed Oak Grove facility. Initial rendering of the proposed Oak Grove facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs and Keeneland have formed a partnership and hope to build two new racetracks in Kentucky.

The two proposed locations are Corbin, Kentucky in Knox County and Oak Grove, in Christain County.

Both facilities would feature live racing as well as historical racing machines for casino-style gambling.

Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen says the horse racing industry in Kentucky creates thousands of jobs and attracts visitors from around the world. 

Bill Thomason, President and CEO of Keeneland, says the proposed new facilities will help strengthen the sport and create new opportunities. 

Officials in Corbin and Oak Grove say they would welcome the new racetracks. Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Executive Director Chauncey Morris says both tracks have the support of the Association. "The proposed facilities will benefit our industry and the Commonwealth as a whole through new jobs, greater revenues and more tourism."

Click here to watch a short video for more information.  

Before opening, both facilities will need to obtain a racing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Churchill Downs and Keeneland filed their applications on Friday. A few infrastructure improvements will also be needed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

