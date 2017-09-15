Louisville man paroled for causing fatal DUI crash in 2001 facing new DUI charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man on parole for driving drunk and causing an accident that killed two people is in trouble for allegedly driving under the influence again.

Police arrested 53-year-old George Eads around 5 p.m. Thursday after they say he was seen dropping a known prostitute off at a hotel on Fern Valley Road. According to the arrest report, police followed Eads after he left the hotel parking lot and pulled him over for having excessive window tinting.

During the stop, police say a plastic container with powered cocaine was found in Eads' right pocket. Police say they also found a pint of gin shoved under the driver's seat. Police say Eads admitted he had been drinking throughout the day.

Eads was arrested and now faces several charges including loitering for the purposes of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, excessive window tinting and driving without insurance.

According to court documents, Eads pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in connection with a crash in August of 2001 in Bell County, Ky. He was sentenced to prison in 2003, and granted supervised parole in 2013.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.