Shively Police arrest Louisville man suspected in string of store thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say is suspected in a series of thefts at several stores.

Levi Davis, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of Dixie Highway, near Crums Lane and 7th Street Road.

According to police, Davis stole merchandise from several stores in the Louisville area between June and August of this year.

An arrest report says that on June 28 and July 2, Davis went to the Walmart store, located at 175 Outer Loop, and stole items that totaled $1349.61. The report also states that both thefts were captured on surveillance video.

Police say Davis went to the Meijer store, located at 9905 Dixie Highway on July 15 and July 22, and stole $798.75 worth of merchandise. The thefts were recorded on store cameras, according to officials.

Authorities say on August 23, Davis and an unidentified co-defendant, stole items from a Walgreens located at 13807 English Villa Drive.

Investigators say Davis and the co-defendant began filling a shopping cart with Rogaine and Prevagin. A police report says the pair escaped through an emergency exit at the back of the store. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The value of the items taken totaled $1,330, according to police.

Officials say on August 28, Davis went to the Walgreens store, located at 5900 Timber Ridge Drive, and stole merchandise that totaled $1,910.59. Police say Davis got away by using a fire exit at the back of the store. This incident was also recorded by store security cameras.

Davis is charged with several counts of theft by unlawful taking.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.