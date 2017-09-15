Raptor Days in Scottsburg feature birds of prey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Birds of prey get the respect they deserve at Raptor Days at Hardy Lake in Scottsburg, IN.

The Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center hosts this annual event this weekend (September 22-24).

See and learn about owls, hawks, eagles and more during this special fundraiser.

Also, visit the mobile nature center, do some crafts, play some games, and bid on the silent auction.

Friday: Local schools visit the center

Saturday: Breakfast fundraiser 7-10, raptor programs, pontoon eagle watches 9am-4pm, raptor center tours 1-4pm

Sunday: pontoon eagle watches 9am-4pm, raptor programs 10-4, raptor center tours 1-4pm

Proceeds support the Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center.

The Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center is owned by the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources and is located at Hardy Lake State Recreation Area.

All monies required for bird care including medical needs, equipment and food costs are paid via donations to the non-profit group "Friends of Hardy Lake".

Without donations this center could not provide care to injured and orphaned Raptors.

Click here to get connected to Raptor Days.



