LMPD says victim has life-threatening injuries after early morni - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says victim has life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a female victim has life-threatening injuries after a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers responded Friday around 2 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 100 block of North 20th Street, near West Main Street.

Officials say an officer found the victim, who is in her 20's, shot.

According to police, she was taken to University Hospital.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.