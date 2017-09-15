LMPD says victim has life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a female victim has life-threatening injuries after a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers responded Friday around 2 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 100 block of North 20th Street, near West Main Street.

Officials say an officer found the victim, who is in her 20's, shot.

According to police, she was taken to University Hospital.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

