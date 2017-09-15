Excitement continues to build as fans gear up for GameDay matchup between U of L & Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L football fans are excited as they get ready for the Cards to take on Clemson Saturday night in a nationally televised game during prime time.

ESPN is expecting a big line to form around 4 a.m. outside the set. ESPN crews started unloading trucks and getting things set up on Thursday.

A guest picker hasn't been named yet, but some say Bryson Tiller would be a top candidate for the job.

If you plan on attending College GameDay at the set Saturday, remember to leave bags, backpacks and purses in the car. Pens, pencils and dry erase boards are also not allowed.

The parking lot opens at 2 p.m. for football fans to tailgate, with kickoff scheduled for 8:12 p.m.

"I'm sure some people may want to line up early and then go get a nap in that time before they make it to the parking lot," said U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein.

Joe Rush says he plans to be on hand for all the excitement.

"It's going to be pretty rowdy I would imagine," Rush said. "You know, both teams being ranked so high. Clemson coming into town, they bring in a good fan base. So I'd say this whole lawn area will be full. There will be a lot of people out here. It will be fun."

Parking the car could also be a challenge. A parking lot on Third Street south of Eastern Parkway between campus and Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will be open Saturday morning only. About 600 parking places will be available, but they're expected to go fast. Gates will open at 5 a.m.

