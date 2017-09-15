Louisville and Clemson mayors participating in bourbon wager for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville and Clemson mayors participating in bourbon wager for Saturday football game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a battle of the bourbon between Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook III.

According to a news release, both mayors are wagering bourbon as the University of Louisville and Clemson University football teams prepare to compete Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Mayor Fischer is wagering a collection of small bottles from several Louisville distilleries including Angel's Envy, Evan Williams and Kentucky Peerless.

Mayor Cook is putting up a bottle of Six & Twenty.

“I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky,” Mayor Fischer said. “I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

The kickoff time for Saturday's game is 8:12 p.m.

ESPN's College GameDay program will be in town covering the action.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.