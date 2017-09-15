Louisville and Clemson mayors participating in bourbon wager for Saturday football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a battle of the bourbon between Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook III.

According to a news release, both mayors are wagering bourbon as the University of Louisville and Clemson University football teams prepare to compete Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Mayor Fischer is wagering a collection of small bottles from several Louisville distilleries including Angel's Envy, Evan Williams and Kentucky Peerless.

Mayor Cook is putting up a bottle of Six & Twenty.

“I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky,” Mayor Fischer said. “I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

The kickoff time for Saturday's game is 8:12 p.m.

ESPN's College GameDay program will be in town covering the action.

