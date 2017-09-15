Brown-Forman announces plans to cut 70 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirits maker Brown-Forman is cutting jobs to invest more money in its barrel making operation.
The company says 70 jobs will be eliminated because of the $45 million dollar investment in new equipment.
Seventy workers will be laid off in the early part of 2019 after the new equipment has been put into place.
Brown-Forman says the investment will make the facility more efficient.
