Brown-Forman announces plans to cut 70 jobs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brown-Forman's headquarters on Dixie Highway in Louisville Brown-Forman's headquarters on Dixie Highway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirits maker Brown-Forman is cutting jobs to invest more money in its barrel making operation.

The company says 70 jobs will be eliminated because of the $45 million dollar investment in new equipment.

Seventy workers will be laid off in the early part of 2019 after the new equipment has been put into place. 

Brown-Forman says the investment will make the facility more efficient.

