Sheriff: 3 dead in apparent strangulations at Kentucky home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sheriff: 3 dead in apparent strangulations at Kentucky home

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) -- Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell told local news outlets that Emogene Bittner, her husband Christopher Bittner and her son Robert Kennedy III appear to have been strangled at a Kentucky home. Emogene Bittner's mother Kathy Faulkner owns the residence and told WYMT-TV she found her daughter inside the "destroyed" house Wednesday evening, and found her son-in-law and grandson outside.

It is unclear how old the victims were.

Harrell says the sheriff's office has identified persons of interest. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.