Sheriff: 3 dead in apparent strangulations at Kentucky home

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) -- Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell told local news outlets that Emogene Bittner, her husband Christopher Bittner and her son Robert Kennedy III appear to have been strangled at a Kentucky home. Emogene Bittner's mother Kathy Faulkner owns the residence and told WYMT-TV she found her daughter inside the "destroyed" house Wednesday evening, and found her son-in-law and grandson outside.

It is unclear how old the victims were.

Harrell says the sheriff's office has identified persons of interest. No arrests have been made.

