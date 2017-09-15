City leaders break ground for Waterfront Botanical Gardens - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City leaders break ground for Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are moving forward with plans to build botanical gardens in what was once a landfill along Louisville's waterfront. 

Supporters broke ground Friday morning on the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. The 23-acre attraction is being built on the site of a former landfill off Frankfort Avenue and River Road.

The first phase of the $50 million project includes an education center, education gardens and a pathway to Beargrass Creek.

Dominic Gratto, president of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens board, says the attraction is about more than just plants.

"It's about sharing the wonder of the natural world with the people around us," Gratto said. "It's about creating a beautiful place to get away from the business of life. It's about creating a place to connect. It's about teaching our children to love and appreciate the natural world so they can be good stewards of this amazing world that God has given us."

The project is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

