La Grange Police issue Golden Alert for missing woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

La Grange Police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

Posted: Updated:
Alyson Ziegler (Image Source: La Grange Police) Alyson Ziegler (Image Source: La Grange Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- La Grange Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Police are searching for 54-year-old Alyson Ziegler.

Authorities say she was last seen on Sept. 7.

Officials describe her as a white female and say she is 5'4 and weighs 125 pounds.

Investigators say Ziegler suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about Ziegler's whereabouts is asked to call La Grange Police at 502-225-0444 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.