Lucky lottery player will receive $1K a day for life after buying winning ticket from Louisville retailer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

The player won the top prize from Thursday night’s "Lucky for Life" drawing. The winning numbers were: 4 - 9 - 14 - 17 - 23 with a Lucky Ball of 17.

The ticket was sold in Louisville at the Thorntons at 4516 Poplar Level Road. The retailer will receive a $73,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The $1,000 daily payout is guaranteed for at least 20 years, and becomes part of the winner’s estate if they pass away before that timeframe.

The payout is issued on an annual basis -- $365,000 before taxes. The winner has six months days from the date of Thursday's drawing to claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

This is the third time someone in Kentucky has won the Lucky for Life game. 

