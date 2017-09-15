BOZICH | Five questions with Rece Davis about Clemson, Louisville, Lamar Jackson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Lamar Jackson is not the only splendid quarterback who will perform at the University of Louisville this weekend.

Rece Davis is routinely terrific as the host of the ESPN College GameDay Show, navigating the discussion with Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew.

Davis took questions early Friday afternoon near Grawemeyer Hall, the site of GameDay’s show Saturday from 9-12 a.m., leading into the Clemson-Louisville game Saturday at 8:12 p.m. at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

That makes this a perfect time for Five Questions with Rece Davis.

QUESTION: Your overall thoughts on the Clemson-Louisville matchup?

DAVIS: “It’s the fourth time that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has faced the reigning national champion. And I know that both teams are a little bit different than they were a year ago. But both teams are dynamic.

“Obviously Lamar (Jackson) is the most electric player in college football, and I think that Clemson has the best defensive line in college football. So it’s really tough to beat this matchup that we have Saturday night.”

QUESTION: What do you remember from College GameDay’s visit to Louisville last year (for the Florida State game)?

DAVIS: “(It) was sensational because you have that energy building that led right up to the game. We did the last hour of the show from inside the stadium, which was really cool. We had seen Lamar and knew that he was really good. Then to see him do it against that level of competition and to completely dominate the game, you don’t see that happen to Florida State.

“So many times we put the Heisman Trophy race to bed before we should. And things change. But I think it was that game, as much as anything else that led to Lamar winning the Heisman last year.

“So it was a great day for us, a great show. One of my favorite parts was running off the set, hopping on the cart and riding into the stadium. That was kind of fun.

“We had a great day here and we’re really excited to be back – in a great spot, here in the middle of campus.”

QUESTION: What was your reaction during the summer when some media people argued that Lamar Jackson was not one of the top five college quarterbacks and was not a Heisman frontrunner for the 2017 season?

DAVIS: “The part about him not being a top quarterback, he most certainly was. But what happened at the end of last season with what I think, if my memory serves, with 21 sacks in three games, you lose all the games and you’re completely bottled up, as he was by elite defensive lines.

“It made it appear that teams had some more answers, that (Louisville) had not figured out. So it’s understandable that he would lose some momentum. It’s not understandable to think that he wasn’t still a great player because when you win the Heisman the first time, to come back and defend it, which nobody has done except Archie (Griffin of Ohio State), the bar is going to be set ridiculously high.

“But the good thing about a dude like him? He can jump over really high bars. I think that’s part of what’s exciting.

“So I guess the best way to say it: I understand the skepticism based on the end of last year about his ability to win the Heisman again and about their ability to win enough games to do so.

“What’s not understandable is somehow that he would be diminished. Because he’s an elite athlete. He's got one of the great offensive minds and quarterback teachers at any level of football working with him (in U of L coach Bobby Petrino).

“It stands to reason that he’s going to get better. Small sample size, against not elite defenses yet, but I think we’ve seen that so far.”

QUESTION: What is the biggest growth you’ve seen from Lamar Jackson this season?

DAVIS: “I think a little bit more willingness to stay in the pocket. I think that’s what everybody says. I remember Bob saying last year when I came and saw a little bit of practice, that he was blowing the whistle and not letting Lamar run.

“I think Lamar really has improved, and, again, small sample size, but he still knows when to use the weapon. Sometimes what you see from guys who are runners like that is they want so badly to prove that they can stay in the pocket that they run away, no pun intended, but they stay away from that gift that nobody can stop.

“He’s got a great sense of when to use it and he’s also being more patient at the same time. I think he’s shown great maturity and growth in two games.”

QUESTION: You mentioned that he went against good defensive lines last year in those last three games. This will be the best defensive line that he’s faced. How does that shape up?

DAVIS: “It’s a huge advantage for Clemson. There’s no question in my judgment that that is a huge edge for the Tigers. Now the question is:

“‘How will Lamar and Petrino counter that? How quickly will they get the ball out of his hands? How uncertain can they make Clemson’s defensive lines to take false steps or be hesitant or whatever it might be?’

“But I think this is a thing that they, with all due respect, they can’t win that matchup physically, their offensive line against Clemson’s defensive line. They can out-scheme them. Oklahoma out-schemed Ohio State’s defensive line a little bit last week. Ohio State’s got a really good defensive line and they neutralized it. That’s what Louisville will have to do Saturday night.”

