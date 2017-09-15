Carbonated energy drink from 1980s making comeback - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Carbonated energy drink from 1980s making comeback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a jolt?

This cola is returning to stores, and it still has all the sugar and twice the caffeine.

That's the slogan for Jolt Cola.

It was first released in the mid 1980s and was America's first carbonated energy drink. It caught a cult following among gamers, hackers, journalist and other night owl.

The iconic can was also featured in early 90s films like Gremlins 2, Hackers and Jurassic Park.

The new Jolt Cola will be sold exclusively at Dollar General Stores.

