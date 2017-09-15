Corso, Davis arrive in town and talk Louisville vs Clemson game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Corso, Davis arrive in town and talk Louisville vs Clemson game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L students are used to parties. One of the biggest of the year comes to campus when College GameDay drives a big orange bus into Cardinal country.

"I'd say this whole lawn area out here will be full. It will be fun," said fan Joe Rush.

Set up started Thursday. On Friday, Lee Corso, Rece Davis, and the rest of the TV stars landed in Louisville.

For Corso, it is another trip down memory lane. 

"When I started in Louisville, we played at a fairground stadium. I went by it the other day, great place," he said.

It wasn't all that long ago Corso coached the Cards.

"When I came for my interview for the head coaching job at Louisville, I was interviewed right there, right upstairs there," said Corso.

He's talking about Grawemeyer Hall. His show's set now sits in the foreground.

The College GameDay favorite only gets nostalgic for a few minutes. He wants to talk game, and U of L star Lamar Jackson. It's why he and his TV buddies are here.

"I thought Roger Staubach was the greatest football player I've ever seen play football and this guy's close. In my opinion he's better than Michael Vick," Corso said.

"Obviously Lamar is the most electric player in college football," GameDay host Rece Davis added.

If you're familiar with the show, you know Corso's pick at the end of the game featuring a mascot head, means more than anyone else's, including celebrities on the panel. 

So which way is he leaning?

"My heart's one way, my head's the other way. Last time we were here, my head was one way, my heart was the other way," Corso said.

That's all you're going to get. No matter the pick, Corso can't help but smile anytime his show rolls through, and he gets a look at the university Louisville has become.

"It's come up farther than any other school in America, I think. There's no question in my mind," said Corso.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.