Corso, Davis arrive in town and talk Louisville vs Clemson game

Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.

Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

No drugs and no foul play involved in MMA fighter death in Louisville

He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.

He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.

Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.

Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

Lucky lottery player will receive $1K a day for life after buying winning ticket from Louisville retailer

Lucky lottery player will receive $1K a day for life after buying winning ticket from Louisville retailer

Police say the thefts occurred between June and August of this year.

Police say the thefts occurred between June and August of this year.

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L students are used to parties. One of the biggest of the year comes to campus when College GameDay drives a big orange bus into Cardinal country.

"I'd say this whole lawn area out here will be full. It will be fun," said fan Joe Rush.

Set up started Thursday. On Friday, Lee Corso, Rece Davis, and the rest of the TV stars landed in Louisville.

For Corso, it is another trip down memory lane.

"When I started in Louisville, we played at a fairground stadium. I went by it the other day, great place," he said.

It wasn't all that long ago Corso coached the Cards.

"When I came for my interview for the head coaching job at Louisville, I was interviewed right there, right upstairs there," said Corso.

He's talking about Grawemeyer Hall. His show's set now sits in the foreground.

The College GameDay favorite only gets nostalgic for a few minutes. He wants to talk game, and U of L star Lamar Jackson. It's why he and his TV buddies are here.

"I thought Roger Staubach was the greatest football player I've ever seen play football and this guy's close. In my opinion he's better than Michael Vick," Corso said.

"Obviously Lamar is the most electric player in college football," GameDay host Rece Davis added.

If you're familiar with the show, you know Corso's pick at the end of the game featuring a mascot head, means more than anyone else's, including celebrities on the panel.

So which way is he leaning?

"My heart's one way, my head's the other way. Last time we were here, my head was one way, my heart was the other way," Corso said.

That's all you're going to get. No matter the pick, Corso can't help but smile anytime his show rolls through, and he gets a look at the university Louisville has become.

"It's come up farther than any other school in America, I think. There's no question in my mind," said Corso.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved