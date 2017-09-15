Bernheim Forest hosts bugfest, annual fall plant sale - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bernheim Forest hosts bugfest, annual fall plant sale

Posted: Updated:

CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is buzzing Saturday for its bugfest and annual fall plant sale. 

Several activities, games, arts and crafts will be offered throughout the day to celebrate bugs.

"We consider ourselves bug nerds so when we get to throw a party that celebrates insects and their relatives all day long, we get pretty excited about it," says Ranger Whitney Wurzel, Bernheim Forest Education Manager.

Bernheim Forest is selling around 100 different types of plants considered tried and true for north central Kentucky. Members are able to receive a discount on the plants. For a full list, click here

Bugfest and the fall plant sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It's no charge for members. Admission is $5 per car.  

