Wrecked cars in front of Nulu bar replaced with new display to deter drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The colliding cars in front of the Garage Bar in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood are gone.

Instead two fresh cars are parked in front of the bar on East Market Street. They sit on a track that advances the cars slowly into one another over time - to simulate a head-on crash.

This is the third time the cars have been replaced since Garage Bar opened in 2011.

"It's a way for us to tribute to the art scene in Nulu since the district really began with the galleries then became Nulu later i think it's really important for us to continue the tradition."

The cars were found on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.