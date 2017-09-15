University of Louisville board to keep presidential finalists confidential

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
Police say the thefts occurred between June and August of this year.More >>
One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.More >>
Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.More >>
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees plans to keep the names of candidates for the university presidency – even finalists who may interview for the job – confidential as part of a strategy to attract the best applicants, board chairman J. David Grissom said Friday.More >>
ZirMed, the Louisville-based healthcare information technology company, will merge with competitor Navicure, of Duluth, Georgia, the firms announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will pay $1.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2015 fire that destroyed Building 6 at Louisville Appliance Park. The settlement fund will pay for damages to nearby property from debris and smoke related to the fire, as well as attorney’s fees and settlement administration costs. The agreement still needs the approval of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Gibson, according to a joint news release from GE A...More >>
The percentage of Kentuckians without health insurance dropped for the fourth-straight year in 2016, according to new U.S. Census data.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers quickly approved the University of Louisville’s request to pay a consulting firm up to $170,000 to handle the search for the university’s next president.More >>
The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
