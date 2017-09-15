National Baptist Convention of America dedicates new retreat center in Louisville

A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.More >>
A drunken tantrum at a barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown allegedly caused major damage and left the owner hurt.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
Police say the thefts occurred between June and August of this year.More >>
Police say the thefts occurred between June and August of this year.More >>
One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.More >>
One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.More >>
Donshay White collapsed backstage after the fight -- and all attempts to revive him failed.More >>
Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.More >>
Three people have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.More >>