National Baptist Convention of America dedicates new retreat center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a party atmosphere in Louisville Friday as the National Baptist Convention of America dedicated its new retreat center.

The new center sits on 57 acres of land with three lakes, a pool and housing in south Louisville. 

Membership in the national church organization tops six million people, and the group just relocated its headquarters from Dallas to Louisville. 

"This facility will be in high demand, not just for the National Baptist Convention, but for denominational and civic and charitable groups all over," said Christopher Brown, president of Kentucky State University.  

The National Baptist Convention of America paid more than $500,000 for the site as workers from Simmons College and Saint Stephen Church rehabbed the land. 

Friday's dedication coincides with the National Baptist Convention of America conference taking place this week at the Galt House. 

