Authorities identify two killed in car crash in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify two killed in car crash in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have died in a car crash in southern Indiana.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, on Hardinsburg-Livonia Road in Washington County. Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Voyles of Salem, and his passenger, 19-year-old Tyler Cook, a resident of Fredericksburg, died as a result of the crash.

Police say they had just gone over the crest of a hill, when the car left the road and hit several trees.

Devin Cordero, an 18-year-old Salem resident who was riding in the back seat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

