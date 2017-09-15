WATCH LIVE | Protesters gather in St. Louis after police officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Protesters gather in St. Louis after police officer found not guilty of murder

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) -- Multiple videos on social media show police using pepper spray on protesters in downtown St. Louis.  Police say that officers were attempting to get off buses. There were being blocked by demonstrators at Tucker & Spruce. Authorities say rocks were being thrown at the buses.

Demonstrators are marching after a judge ruled former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of murder.

