New Boys & Girls Club coming to Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Boys & Girls Club is coming to the Smoketown neighborhood.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made the announcement Friday evening during the neighborhood's fourth annual GetDown festival.

The club will be built at the site of the old Louisville Slugger Factory, at the intersection of Jacob Street and Finzer Street. The announcement comes after two years of input from Smoketown residents about what they wanted at the property.

"Well, we serve a lot of communities where the kids have the most needs, and our research determined that Smoketown had the greatest need with the least amount of services," said Andy Mays, board president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana. "So when this opportunity came along, it was just an opportunity we could not pass up."

A new park is also part of the project.

Organizers say they expect to break ground in 2018.

