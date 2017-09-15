Two flu cases already confirmed in Jefferson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two flu cases already confirmed in Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not quite what's considered flu season, but two cases have already been confirmed in Jefferson County.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health made the announcement on Friday.

The CDC is encouraging everyone older than 6 months old to get a flu shot. Officials say children and the elderly are the most at risk.

The CDC says flu cases typically begin to increase, starting in October. 

You can get vaccinated anytime during flu season, but officials the sooner, the better.

