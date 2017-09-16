Arrest made in London tube attack as terror threat raised to 'critical'

ISIS has claimed involvement in the train blast but has offered no evidence to support the claim.

Dover, about 80 miles southeast of London, is a port town with regular ferry services to France.

The suspect, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, was being held in a local police station, the Met Police said. He will be transferred to a south London police station "in due course," the statement said.

The station in Parsons Green, southwest London, where an improvised device exploded as a train stop during the Friday morning rush hour, reopened early Saturday -- with a visible police presence as doors first opened.

Meanwhile, hundreds of police officers scoured CCTV footage, questioned dozens of witnesses and studied the remnants of the device in search of clues to the identity of those responsible.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday that the UK terror threat level had been raised to its highest level.