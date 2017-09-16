Police investigating shooting on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday morning on Preston Highway.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened in the 8600 block of Preston Highway, near St. Rita Drive.

Officials say a call was received around 7:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect.

