Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller performing Saturday

Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller performing Saturday night at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a musical homecoming for Louisville native and R&B sensation Bryson Tiller.

On Saturday night, Tiller will hit the stage at the KFC Yum! Center.

The concert is part of Tiller's "Set it Off" Tour.

The tour supports Tiller's second studio album, "True to Self," which was released earlier this year, and debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The LP is the follow up to Tiller's 2015 debut TRAPSOUL.

Doors to the arena open at 6:30 p.m. The show has a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m.

