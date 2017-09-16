SUNDAY EDITION | University of Louisville 'fully prepared' for pivotal accreditation visit

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.More >>
Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.More >>
Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.More >>
Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.More >>
Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day.More >>
An arrest warrant states the incident happened on Sept. 8.More >>
Sgt. Timothy Groft, a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for 15 years, died Saturday after battling cancer.More >>
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees plans to keep the names of candidates for the university presidency – even finalists who may interview for the job – confidential as part of a strategy to attract the best applicants, board chairman J. David Grissom said Friday.More >>
ZirMed, the Louisville-based healthcare information technology company, will merge with competitor Navicure, of Duluth, Georgia, the firms announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will pay $1.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2015 fire that destroyed Building 6 at Louisville Appliance Park. The settlement fund will pay for damages to nearby property from debris and smoke related to the fire, as well as attorney’s fees and settlement administration costs. The agreement still needs the approval of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Gibson, according to a joint news release from GE A...More >>
The percentage of Kentuckians without health insurance dropped for the fourth-straight year in 2016, according to new U.S. Census data.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers quickly approved the University of Louisville’s request to pay a consulting firm up to $170,000 to handle the search for the university’s next president.More >>
The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
