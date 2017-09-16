IMAGES | Thousands of fans turn out for College GameDay at U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of fans packed the quad outside of the University of Louisville's Grawmeyer Hall Saturday morning.

ESPN's College GameDay made its second stop in Louisville in as many seasons, as the Cards prepare to take on the defending national champions, the Clemson Tigers.

Some Cards fans lined up as early as 10:30 p.m. Friday. They came with creative signs and outfits, along with huge doses of school spirit. Fans were let into the GameDay set shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

While the majority of fans were students, some were alumni and others were locals who love their Cardinals. As the morning went on, the crowds grew bigger and the signs kept getting more creative.

The loudest cheers from the crowd came when former Louisville coach and GameDay host Lee Corso took the stage.

The event has a big impact for the university, with about two million viewers tuning in to see what Louisville has to offer.

The big game was moved to prime time, and kick off is set for 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

