Louisville teacher hired for Long John Silver's campaign

Week 5 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Week 5 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

A shortage of paramedics and EMTs across Kentucky has agencies aggressively competing for workers.

A shortage of paramedics and EMTs across Kentucky has agencies aggressively competing for workers.

Louisville or Clemson? Kentucky or South Carolina? WKU or Louisiana Tech? Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford make their picks on those three games and two others.

Louisville or Clemson? Kentucky or South Carolina? WKU or Louisiana Tech? Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford make their picks on those three games and two others.

It's Week 5 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 5 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Police say the car left the road and hit several trees.

Police say the car left the road and hit several trees.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day and you likely wouldn't recognize him before his transformation at his local, day job.

When he's not calling orders out at sea, he's Mr Price, the drama teacher at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School.

"People keep saying, 'I saw you on a commercial as a pirate.' That was me," Jordan Price said.

Over the summer, Long John Silver's approached Price to be a part of its ads.

"I wanted to do one a lot higher and up like up here. She was like no, 'that's too silly, Daddy.' So, we ended with the low gruff stereotypical pirate voice."

It's ahead of international Talk Like A Pirate Day on September 19.

The new social media commercials ask people to talk like a pirate on Tuesday at participating locations for a deep fried twinkie.

"You've got to get the facial expression down because pirates have the ugliest, most snarly faces. So, you've got to have big eyes and you've got to snarl your lip up and think like Elvis," Price said. "Once you do that, the voice just starts coming out."

The lighthearted ads are also big exposure for the teacher and actor.

"When you're thinking about something that's on the internet, that literally millions of people can see, instantaneously, the feedback has been amazing. So, I'd probably say this has been the biggest thing I've ever done."

Price's performance has also earned him a spot on national television next week.



"To perform in front of that large of an audience is a dream. So, I am super excited to go to New York and super excited to make my home here proud as the pirate of Long John Silver's."

To watch the ads in their entirety, click here.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.