Police say Louisville man kidnapped and assaulted female victim, held her at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a female victim.

Valda Andrews, 28, was arrested Friday at his home in the 2200 block of West Madison Street, near South 23rd Street. An arrest warrant states the incident happened on Sept. 8.

According to authorities, an argument turned physical when Andrews allegedly hit the victim in the face several times.

Officials say after hitting the victim, Andrews began choking her which made it difficult for her to breathe. According to the warrant, the victim also had difficulty hearing.

Investigators say after being choked, the victim went into the bathroom to clean blood from her head and face. Authorities say Andrews followed the victim into the bathroom and allegedly choked her for a second time with his arm, and pressed the victim against a wall. According to officials, during the second choking incident, the victim said she could not breathe, experienced blurred vision, had trouble hearing and felt she would lose consciousness.

The arrest warrant says Andrews pulled out a gun, "which the victim believed to be a real gun." According to authorities, Andrews told the victim "he would strike her with the gun and she would lose more teeth."

Police say Andrews forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Once inside the vehicle, they traveled to a school attended by the victim's child. While traveling to the school, police say Andrews continued to hold the victim at gunpoint.

According to police, once the pair arrived at the school, Andrews put the gun in the trunk and entered the school. Investigators say the victim took the gun from the trunk and placed it in nearby bushes.

Police say the victim alerted school staff about the altercation and Andrews ran away.

Authorities say staff at the school called police.

The warrant says the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for several injuries including severe swelling to the face and neck, neck abrasions, swelling to her right eye and lip lacerations. Officials say the victim will undergo surgery to repair several facial fractures.

Andrews is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $150,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.