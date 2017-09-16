Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm fails to sell at auction - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm fails to sell at auction

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

According to media reports, the 41-acre (17-hectare) Lexington property was listed for $2.9 million, but the top bid Friday was $1.4 million.

After a conference with Depp business manager Edward White, the auctioneers ended the auction without a sale. The Halfhill Auction Group and White said they'll continue talking to interested buyers.

Although there were 14 registered bidders, it was clear from the outset the auction was going to be sluggish. An auctioneer's suggestion the bidding start at $2.5 million drew no interest, and bidding began at $1 million.

The property includes a 6,000-square-foot house with seven bedrooms, a four-car garage, a guesthouse and three barns.

Depp is a Kentucky native born in Owensboro.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

